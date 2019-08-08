What will $1,800 rent you in Downtown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

Finding the right rental can be a challenge if you're seeking an apartment with a specific price range in mind. Fortunately, Downtown has plenty of current local listings to choose from. And according to Walk Score, this Detroit neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings available for up to $1,800/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1214 Griswold St.

Listed at $1,735/month, this 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1214 Griswold St.

The apartment offers a dishwasher. The building features a fitness center, assigned parking and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1145 Griswold St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 1145 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,758/month for its 783 square feet.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1249 Griswold St.

Finally, here's an 801-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1249 Griswold St. that's going for $1,773/month.

The unit comes with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. The building features garage parking. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

