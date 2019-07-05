What will $800 rent you in Bagley right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Bagley?

According to Walk Score, this Detroit neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Bagley is currently hovering around $675.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

17344 Kentucky St.

Listed at $750/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 17344 Kentucky St.

In the residence, expect to see a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

17166 Northlawn St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 17166 Northlawn St. It's also listed for $750/month for its 900 square feet.

Cats and dogs are not permitted. Be prepared for a $35 application fee.

18446 San Juan Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 18446 San Juan Drive that's going for $775/month.

The unit includes central air conditioning. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

