What will $800 rent you in Warrendale, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Warrendale?

According to Walk Score, this Detroit neighborhood is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Warrendale is currently hovering around $575.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6499 Brace St.

Listed at $750/month, this 775-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 6499 Brace St.

The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

6848 Piedmont St.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 6848 Piedmont St. It's listed for $775/month for its 763 square feet.

The building has garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Look out for a $30 application fee.

7712 Grandville Ave.

Here's a 1,000-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 7712 Grandville Ave. that's going for $800/month.

Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

