10 fashionable fascinators and hats we hope to see at royal wedding

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Princess Eugenie of York (L) and Princess Beatrice of York arrive to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the…

It wouldn't be a royal wedding without the whimsical fascinators, right?

While most people are looking to see what Meghan Markle's dress will look like when she marries Prince Harry on May 19, everyone's second order of business is to see the wonderful and fierce fascinators and hats we've come to expect at royal weddings.

Besides Duchess Kate's stunning Sarah Burton wedding dress, no one could stop talking about the hats, especially the ones worn by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who brought high-fashion Philip Treacy hat-couture to the wedding.

Treacy is the go-to designer for extravagant hats and fascinators, and it’s no doubt that everyone from Princess Beatrice to the queen herself will be sporting a signature Treacy hat at the wedding.

We took at look at Treacy's fabulous Instagram to get some inspiration and ideas as to what kinds of hats these ladies may be wearing on the big day. Here are 10 that we hope to see on May 19.

Happy Easter! A post shared by Philip Treacy (@philiptreacy) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:36am PDT

Who should wear it? Princess Beatrice of York. Not only does this fascinator match the iconic one she wore at the 2011 royal wedding, but it has the perfect mixture of high fashion, avant-garde and class. We suspect that Beatrice (and Eugenie) will have a custom Philip Treacy fascinator for the wedding, but we wouldn't be surprised if we see someone else wearing this gorgeous piece.

Who should wear it? Princess Eugenie of York. The younger sister to Beatrice, Eugenie, may not take as many fashion risks as her older sister, which is why we would love to see her in this rooster-inspired fascinator. It's whimsical enough that it will turn heads, but also elegant and sophisticated at the same time.

Who should wear it? Zara Tindall. Cousin to Prince Harry and William and only daughter to Princess Anne, Tindall wowed everyone with her silver-gray Treacy hat, so look out for her to bring the fashion for round two. This Treacy fascinator has just enough edginess for Tindall, but is not too over the top.

Who should wear it? Victoria Beckham. It's not confirmed if Beckham and her husband David are actually invited to the royal wedding, but seeing as they were guests at the 2011 royal wedding, it's safe to assume we will being seeing the Beckham couple on the big day. Beckham probably won't wear this avant-garde fascinator, but if anyone could, it would be Posh Spice.

Who should wear it? Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte. What better way to celebrate a marriage then a little mother/daughter matching? Princess Charlotte may look a little silly in an oversized hat, but the Duchess of Cambridge would look stunning in this spring-inspired Treacy piece.

Who should wear it? The queen. You can be stylish at any age, and the queen of England is the perfect example. This Treacy hat may be a little extravagant for Queen Elizabeth, but we think this pop of purple and delicate flowers on top of the hat are just enough for this legendary queen.

Last day of Royal Ascot 2016! A post shared by Philip Treacy (@philiptreacy) on Jun 18, 2016 at 4:11am PDT

Who should wear it? Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Camilla has never been shy when it comes to her hat choices, so why not go for something that's fun, vibrant and matches the season. This spring-inspired hat has a great sense of color, and the wildflowers placed on the brim are what really draw you in. Camilla also tends to wear bigger hats, so we have a feeling this one is right up her ally.

Who should wear it? Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Radlan. The mother of the bride needs a stylish hat, too! This is one of Treacy's more conservative looks, and probably a lot of the hats that we see at the wedding will resemble this style. Since Radlan is not British, this hat is a perfect and fine fit for an American stepping into British culture.

Who should wear it? Sir Elton John. Who says that Treacy's hats are just for the ladies? While John is not officially invited, the royal wedding would be a perfect opportunity to show off a more androgynous look from Treacy's collections, and no one better to pull it off than Sir Elton John.

One month to Royal Ascot 2017! A post shared by Philip Treacy (@philiptreacy) on May 19, 2017 at 2:18am PDT

Who should wear it? Meghan Markle. OK, so it's not traditional for a bride to wear a hat/fascinator at her own wedding, but why not change up the rules and take a fashion risk? If not, she could at least wear this gorgeous fascinator at the reception. C'mon Meghan, live a little! You would become a style icon if you pulled off this look.

So what hat is your favorite? What one do you hope to see on the big day? Let us know in the poll below.

Graham Media Group 2018