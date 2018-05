WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 15: A woman walks past a decorated building, as fans begin to arrive ahead of a four day wait for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on May 15, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images )

WINDSOR - Local 4's Tim Pamplin, known as the Nightcam, has been dubbed the "Knightcam" as he travels to Windsor, England for the Royal Wedding on Saturday.

You can also check out our special Royals page for the latest news around the Royal Wedding on May 19.

Follow live updates from the Knightcam in Windsor as he visits family, restaurants, pubs, shops and previews Royal Wedding preps!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.