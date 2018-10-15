Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting first child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel after their wedding on May 19, 2018.

UNITED KINGDOM - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are expecting their first child, the Kensington Palace announced Monday morning.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

As the tweet says, the baby is expected to be born in the spring.

The couple were wed in at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in England back in May.

