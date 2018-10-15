Royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting first child

News announced Monday morning

By Von Lozon
Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel after their wedding on May 19, 2018.

UNITED KINGDOM - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are expecting their first child, the Kensington Palace announced Monday morning.

As the tweet says, the baby is expected to be born in the spring.

The couple were wed in at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in England back in May.

