Metro Detroiters take in Royal Wedding at local watch parties

Although the wedding is over, there were watch parties all across our area.

It’s about the glitz and glamour, from the big fancy hats, to the tea and pastries. Early Saturday morning, people packed a room inside the Royal Park Hotel, to experience the wedding of a lifetime, “I do think everyone loves a fairytale. This is an American princess, which is so exciting and we all love Harry,” said Sue Keels.

But you can’t have a royal wedding without the tea, pastries and the royal cake. Executive Pastry Chef Mark Slessor, made sure that didn’t happen, “It has gotten a really nice elegant floral accent, it got a little bit of citrus, it’s really kind of unique,. Then you know, being royalty, you’re always thinking of gold, so I used real 24 karat gold dust, on all of the little layers,” said Executive Pastry Chef Mark Slessor.

So we have the outfits, the food and the cake, now it’s time for the main event.

People were excited to see her walk down the aisle, in front of family and friends with her prince at the end. It’s a celebration that will bring tears of joy to your eyes.



