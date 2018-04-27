Royal baby name announced: Louis Arthur Charles

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced the name of the new royal baby:

Louis Arthur Charles.

The boy will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Prince Louis was born April 16.

Prince Louis was born April 16.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Twitter.

