Where to watch the Royal Wedding on the big screen in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - If you're reading this, you likely already know that the biggest wedding of the year -- that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- is coming up on May 19.

Since most of us can't make the trip across the pond, we are left to our own devices here.

Fortunately for you, there are a few theaters near our area showing the nuptials on the big screen.

AMC Forum 30 with IMAX at 44681 Mound Road in Sterling Heights: Click here for tickets.

AMC Livonia 20 at 19500 Haggerty Road in Livonia: Click here for tickets.

Quality 16 at 3686 Jackson Rd. in Ann Arbor: Click here for tickets.

All showings are at 10 a.m.

