How school closings during Michigan state of emergency affect district limits

DETROIT - School districts in Michigan are allowed six snow days per school year before the schools must make up missed days.

Michigan is currently under a state of emergency due to dangerously low wind chills, which have led many districts to cancel school this week.

If those closures lead schools to exceed the six-day limit, districts can submit an additional forgiven time waiver. If the state superintendent grants the waiver, the district will receive three more days of canceled classes before extra days are added.

