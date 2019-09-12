Metro Detroit school closed due to power outage Sept. 12, 2019

DETROIT - Several schools are closed Thursday due to a power outage.

A total of 65,000 customers have been impacted by the storms, and DTE has restored power to 30,000 as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday. The company said crews would be out surveying after daybreak.

The outages were concentrated in Wayne, Washtenaw and Livingston counties, with other outages scattered across Metro Detroit. Restoration estimates are expected once crews are able to assess the damage.

Downed wires have been taking top priority.

