Metro Detroit school closings: Check Monday's list here

DETROIT - With snow and bitterly cold conditions across Metro Detroit, school closings are possible.

Some school districts are already off on Monday for MLK Day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 6 p.m. through noon Monday for the entire area.

Lake effect snow bands that have plagued parts of the Thumb today will continue tonight, but the greatest impact appears to be for the northern part of the county. Still, the National Weather Service has continued the Winter Weather Advisory for Sanilac and Huron Counties until 7 a.m., after which the bands should start shifting offshore (but you folks in Ontario southeast of Lake Huron will continue to get pounded until late in the day).

