Metro Detroit school closings: Check Monday's list here

DETROIT - School closings could be declared for Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, as more high winds are in the forecast for Sunday, with power outages possible.

A high wind warning is in effect for Detroit and all of southeast Michigan from 7 a.m. ET, Sunday, to 4 a.m. ET, Monday.

Sunday will be packed with dangerous wind and a little rain and snow. Afterward, it feels like winter the rest of the week.

