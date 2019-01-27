Metro Detroit school closings: Check Monday's list here

DETROIT - A winter storm will bring several inches of snow to Metro Detroit on Monday -- and school closings are possible.

Snow will start Monday morning and continue through the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 12 a.m. Tuesday.

There is also a winter weather advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties that will last until 12 a.m. Tuesday. The winter weather advisory is expected to last from 7 a.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday.

