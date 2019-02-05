Metro Detroit school closings: Check Tuesday's list here

DETROIT - Icy weather Tuesday morning could force school closures in Metro Detroit.

We are under a Winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday for dangerous driving and tricky travel. Freezing rain and sleet are likely after 2 a.m. with our North Zone seeing some snow and sleet mixing in too. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s as rain moves in overnight freezing on contact with the ground.

Check the latest weather forecast at ClickOnDetroit.com/weathercenter.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.