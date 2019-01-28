Metro Detroit school closings: Check Tuesday's list here

DETROIT - Monday's winter storm could cause some school closings on Tuesday around Metro Detroit.

Snow will end Monday night but cold air moves in Tuesday and could cause some ice problems in the morning, along with lingering snow removal in neighborhoods.

The cold air moves in all day tomorrow keeping temperatures in the mid teens and colder from the morning into the afternoon. We may start in the mid teens and fall to near single digits in the afternoon. The winds are cranking again SW 10-25 mph gusting even stronger.

Look out for scattered lake effect snow showers and squalls and times of more consistent snow again overnight into early Wednesday.





