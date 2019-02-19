Metro Detroit school closings: Check Wednesday's list here

DETROIT - School closings could be declared for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2019 as more ice and snow is in the weather forecast.

According to the Local 4Casters, snow and ice move in mid morning. A quick inch of snow is possible right after the morning drive, and there’s a good chance freezing rain will mix in during the late morning and early afternoon Wednesday.

State law forgives K-12 districts from making up six days that have been canceled for emergencies, and schools can get a waiver for three additional days. Some legislators from both parties say the wintry weather has been so extreme that the law should be loosened.

