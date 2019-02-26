Metro Detroit school closings: Check Wednesday's list here

DETROIT - School closings could be declared for Wednesday, Feb. 27, as more snow is in the forecast for the morning hours.

Snow will start and start accumulating first in our North Zone which is along and North of M 59, and that should be after midnight. Dry air may fend off the first wave of snow for most of us closer to Detroit in the Metro Zone. Eventually snow will be falling, and falling a good clip by 4 or 5am Wednesday and should be going with minimal breaks all day.

Snow may stack up to 3-6" in our North Zone with 2-3" for most of our Metro Zone. South Zone locations south of I-94 will see the smallest impact from this storm and may only get a trace to an inch or so. Any movement in the storm will obviously shift snow totals, so stay tuned.

