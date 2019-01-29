Metro Detroit school closings: Check Wednesday's list here

DETROIT - Record-breaking cold moving into Metro Detroit on Wednesday will likely force many schools to close.

Our Wind Chill Warning begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday and goes all the way through midday on Thursday for all of SE Lower Michigan. This means dangerous cold is here for a while.

Many of Michigan's universities have already announced they'll close on Wednesday, including Michigan State, Wayne State and Detroit-Mercy.

Wednesday forecast

With the Wind Chill Warning in effect, Wednesday morning lows will be sub-zero and wind chills could go as low as -25°F to -40°F and some schools may decide to close tomorrow based on the health concerns of frost bite and hypothermia.

We will see mostly cloudy skies and flurries with those winds WSW 10-25 mph gusting even stronger and if you are not covered and layered up, you could become a victim of frost bite within minutes of being outside.

Thursday forecast

We will wake up to wind chills Thursday again as low as -25°F to -40°F as the winds will not relax even overnight and through the next couple of mornings.

Again, we may see late starts or school closings Thursday due to the dangers which won’t become less of an issue until Thursday afternoon. In fact, we should see sunshine and winds SW 5-15 mph with temperatures only in the single digits at best!

