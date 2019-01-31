Metro Detroit school closings possible Friday as wind chill remains below zero

DETROIT - School closings are possible Friday in Metro Detroit as wind chills will remain below zero into the morning hours.

The wind chill warning has expired, but most of the area is under a wind chill advisory until 5 a.m., while some are under the advisory until 9 a.m.

Now that wind chills have warmed above -25 degrees, the warning criteria is no longer being met. However, since wind chills will be between -15 and -24 degrees through the night, the advisory was necessary.

Most schools have a -20 or -25 rule for closing schools, so it'll be close for many districts. Temps will warm after the morning hours, which will likely play a part in the decision making.

Most school districts have already been closed for at least two days this week, some for more than two.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.