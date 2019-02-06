Metro Detroit school closings: Schools call off classes ahead of Wednesday's ice storm

DETROIT - Schools have already started canceling classes Wednesday ahead of an ice storm that will make the morning commute slick.

Freezing rain is expected to begin just after midnight.

Weather update from Ben Bailey:

The most intense ice will fall between 3-7 a.m. And we expect the highest accumulations to lie between I-94 and M-59. After 7 a.m., the precipitation becomes a lot lighter, but temperatures don’t rise above freezing until 10-11 a.m. After lunch, we’ll be just wet for a much less challenging afternoon commute.

Leave yourself a LOT of extra time getting to work in the morning. Brandon and Kim will bring you the latest on Local 4 News Today starting at 4 a.m.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon, then fall to around freezing Wednesday night.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.