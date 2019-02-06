Metro Detroit school closings: Schools call off classes due to ice storm

DETROIT - Schools have canceled classes Wednesday due to an ice storm that is making the morning commute slick.

Freezing rain has been making the roads icy.

Weather update from Brandon Roux:

We are under a Winter Weather Advisory all morning long for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario due to dangerous driving and treacherous travel conditions. The rain is freezing on contact with the ground and that means it will be icy on the roads, but watch out just going out on your driveways and sidewalks.

Ice can also add serious weight to tree limbs and power lines, so we will likely see scattered power outages. The freezing rain will be an issue through the morning drive until about 9 a.m.

