Metro Detroit schools likely to close again Thursday for extreme cold: Check the list

Most schools in Southeast Michigan will likely close for a second day in a row on Thursday due to extremely cold weather.

Many school districts have already called off classes for Thursday, but some are still making that decision, as of Wednesday afternoon.

More than 800 school districts, schools were closed on Wednesday.

Thursday forecast

We will wake up to wind chills Thursday morning as low as -25°F to -40°F because winds won’t relax even overnight and early mornings. Again, we may see late starts or school closings Thursday due to the dangers which won’t become less of an issue until Thursday afternoon.

The Wind Chill Warning ends around lunch time tomorrow as we should see sunshine early and then increasing clouds and afternoon and relaxing winds SW 5-15 mph with temperatures still sub-zero until the mid to late afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.