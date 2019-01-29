Michigan colleges closing Wednesday for extreme cold: Check the list

Several Michigan colleges are closing on Wednesday due to dangerous cold moving into the state.

Our Wind Chill Warning begins at 6 p.m. and goes all the way through midday on Thursday for all of SE Lower Michigan. This means dangerous cold is here for a while.

School closings are likely, as schools usually close for wind chills lower than -20 to -25. Many schools were closed Monday, some again on Tuesday, due to the winter storm earlier this week.

List of Michigan colleges closed on Wednesday:

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor (closed through Thursday)

Michigan State University

Wayne State University

Oakland University

University of Michigan - Dearborn (closed through Thursday)

Central Michigan University

Western Michigan University

Eastern Michigan University

University of Detroit-Mercy

Macomb Community College.

Wayne County Community College

Schoolcraft College

Grand Valley State University

Ferris State University

Lawrence Technological University

Concordia University

Spring Arbor University

Aquinas College

Michigan Tech

Siena Heights University

Colleges who haven't decided yet:

University of Michigan - Flint

Albion College

Kettering University

Madonna University

Saginaw Valley State University

Calvin College

Alma College

Lake Superior State University

Northern Michigan University

Northwood University

Check back for updates.

