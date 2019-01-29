School Closings

Michigan colleges closing Wednesday for extreme cold: Check the list

Colleges get 'cold day' on Wednesday

By Ken Haddad

Several Michigan colleges are closing on Wednesday due to dangerous cold moving into the state.

Our Wind Chill Warning begins at 6 p.m. and goes all the way through midday on Thursday for all of SE Lower Michigan. This means dangerous cold is here for a while.

School closings are likely, as schools usually close for wind chills lower than -20 to -25. Many schools were closed Monday, some again on Tuesday, due to the winter storm earlier this week. 

Track Metro Detroit school closings here.

List of Michigan colleges closed on Wednesday: 

  • University of Michigan - Ann Arbor (closed through Thursday)
  • Michigan State University
  • Wayne State University
  • Oakland University
  • University of Michigan - Dearborn (closed through Thursday)
  • Central Michigan University
  • Western Michigan University
  • Eastern Michigan University
  • University of Detroit-Mercy
  • Macomb Community College.
  • Wayne County Community College
  • Schoolcraft College
  • Grand Valley State University
  • Ferris State University
  • Lawrence Technological University
  • Concordia University
  • Spring Arbor University
  • Aquinas College
  • Michigan Tech
  • Siena Heights University

Colleges who haven't decided yet:

  • University of Michigan - Flint
  • Albion College
  • Kettering University
  • Madonna University
  • Saginaw Valley State University
  • Calvin College
  • Alma College
  • Lake Superior State University
  • Northern Michigan University
  • Northwood University

Check back for updates.

