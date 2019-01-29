Michigan colleges closing Wednesday for extreme cold: Check the list

Several Michigan colleges are closing on Wednesday due to dangerous cold moving into the state.
Our Wind Chill Warning begins at 6 p.m. and goes all the way through midday on Thursday for all of SE Lower Michigan. This means dangerous cold is here for a while.
School closings are likely, as schools usually close for wind chills lower than -20 to -25. Many schools were closed Monday, some again on Tuesday, due to the winter storm earlier this week.
Track Metro Detroit school closings here.
List of Michigan colleges closed on Wednesday:
- University of Michigan - Ann Arbor (closed through Thursday)
- Michigan State University
- Wayne State University
- Oakland University
- University of Michigan - Dearborn (closed through Thursday)
- Central Michigan University
- Western Michigan University
- Eastern Michigan University
- University of Detroit-Mercy
- Macomb Community College.
- Wayne County Community College
- Schoolcraft College
- Grand Valley State University
- Ferris State University
- Lawrence Technological University
- Concordia University
- Spring Arbor University
- Aquinas College
- Michigan Tech
- Siena Heights University
Colleges who haven't decided yet:
- University of Michigan - Flint
- Albion College
- Kettering University
- Madonna University
- Saginaw Valley State University
- Calvin College
- Alma College
- Lake Superior State University
- Northern Michigan University
- Northwood University
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.