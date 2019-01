DETROIT - Snow and freezing rain moving through Metro Detroit have led to Wednesday school closures and delays.

The wintry mix will eventually become liquid, but not until the morning, making for slick travel conditions.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Snow, sleet coat Metro Detroit roads during winter weather advisory

Detroit Metro Airport was closed Tuesday night due to weather. The airport remains closed for now.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.