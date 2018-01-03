SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Check full list here

Metro Detroit remains in a deep freeze as students prepare to return to the classroom after winter break.

Schools have started canceling classes for Wednesday, as much of southeast Michigan is under a wind chill advisory until morning; some areas could experience wind chills that dip to 20 below.

CHECK LIST HERE -- click here to see the full school closings list

You can see the live radar and the future forecast on ClickOnDetroit's weather page.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for more.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.