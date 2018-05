School Closings in Metro Detroit -- May 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here are Metro Detroit school closings on Monday, May 7, 2018:

Annapolis High -- WAYNE -- Closed

Beckham Academy -- WAYNE -- Closed

Bridge Academy East -- WAYNE -- Closed

Cotter Pre-School -- WAYNE -- Closed - Staff Must Report

Dearborn Heights School District #7 -- WAYNE -- Closed

Detroit Service Learning Academy -- WAYNE -- Closed - Due To Building Problem

Edward Duke Ellington Beckham (DPSCD) -- WAYNE -- Closed -- Due To Building Problem

EAA Southeastern High (DPSCD) -- WAYNE -- Closed

Hutchinson Elem-Middle (DPSCD) -- WAYNE -- Closed

Lakeville Community Schools -- LAPEER -- Only Portion Closed- See School Website

Miller Elem-Dearborn -- WAYNE -- Closed - Staff Must Report

Montessori Center of Our Lady -- WAYNE -- Closed

Rainbow Elem - MACOMB -- Closed , Due To Building Problem

A spokeswoman for the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) said the three schools closed Monday -- Duke Ellington, Hutchinson and Southeastern -- all have a partial power loss at the building.

