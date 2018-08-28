Southfield Public Schools closed Tuesday due to heat; staff must report

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The Southfield Public Schools district is closed Tuesday due to heat.

All classes, after-school and evening activities are canceled. However, staff must report at the scheduled time.

A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

High temperatures will once again reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s, and coupled with dewpoints into the 70s, will yield peak heat indices around 100 degrees this afternoon and early evening.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.