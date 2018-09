SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Southfield Public Schools are closed Wednesday due to the heat.

All classes and after school activities at district buildings are canceled.

According to Meteorologist Brandon Roux, highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and more likely lower 90s, but will feel like upper 90s to triple digits into the afternoon.

View all school closings here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.