Southgate Community Schools closed Thursday due to threat

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Southgate Community Schools will be closed Thursday due to a threat, district officials said.

Officials said they learned of a posted threat involving the district and decided to close the schools for Thursday. There hasn't been an announcement about Friday or any future closings.

Parents received a robocall about the closing.

No further specific information about the threat has been released.

