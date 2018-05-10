School Closings

Southgate Community Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to threat

Officials close schools due to posted threat

By Derick Hutchinson

Southgate Community Schools will be closed Thursday. (WDIV)

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - Southgate Community Schools were closed April 26 and 27 due to a threat.

Officials said they learned of a posted threat involving the district and decided to close the schools for Thursday. They later decided to close schools for Friday, too.

Parents received a robocall about the closing.

No further specific information about the threat has been released.

