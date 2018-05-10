Southgate Community Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to threat

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - Southgate Community Schools were closed April 26 and 27 due to a threat.

LATEST: Student confesses to making threat that closed Southgate Community Schools

Officials said they learned of a posted threat involving the district and decided to close the schools for Thursday. They later decided to close schools for Friday, too.

Parents received a robocall about the closing.

No further specific information about the threat has been released.

