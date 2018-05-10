Student confesses to making threat that closed Southgate Community Schools

Southgate Community Schools were closed for two days. (WDIV)

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - A student has confessed to posting a threat that closed Southgate Community School District for two days, according to Superintendent Jill M. Pastor.

The threat was placed on the school's website April 25 after being spread through social media, initially via Snapchat, Pastor said.

Investigators said several students were involved in altering the district's website, but officers said they weren't involved in making the threat. All of the students are facing consequences, Pastor said.

Law enforcement officials said a student confessed to making the threat. Police are pursuing legal and educational consequences against the student.

Southgate Community Schools were closed April 26 and 27.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.