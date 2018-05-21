Van Hoosen Middle School, Rochester Adams High School closed Tuesday due to water quality concerns

There will be no school for students in the sixth through 11th grades, but Adams High School seniors will receive a separate email providing information about an alternate site and transportation for testing, according to the school website. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Van Hoosen Middle School and Rochester Adams High School will be closed Tuesday due to water quality concerns, Rochester Community Schools announced.

Here is the full statement posted on the Rochester Community Schools website:

"Van Hoosen Middle School and Rochester Adams High School will be closed on Tuesday, May 22, due to water quality concerns. There will be no school for students in 6th through 11th grade.

"Adams High School seniors can expect to receive a separate email message providing detailed information about an alternate site and transportation for testing. We are truly sympathetic to those Adams High School seniors whose test schedules were impacted by the early dismissal. The timing is certainly not ideal, but we are doing everything we can to keep our students and staff safe."

