Water at Rochester Community Schools deemed safe; students will return to school Wednesday

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Two Rochester Community Schools that were closed Tuesday after a water sample taken during a science experiment showed high mercury levels will reopen after the water was deemed safe, officials announced Tuesday.

Van Hoosen Middle School and Rochester Adams High School were closed Tuesday, and there was no school for students in sixth through 11th grades. Adams High School seniors went to Oakland University for testing.

Officials held a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after testing eight samples of water from different parts of the school. Experts said the water was specifically tested for mercury, and it was deemed safe.

"The amount of (mercury) was at least 10 times lower than the parts per billion limit given by the state of Michigan and federal government," a water quality expert said.

He said the samples that resulted in school being canceled were not taken in a controlled environment. Positive results can often be due to sampling errors, he said.

Van Hoosen Middle School and Rochester Adams High School will both be open Wednesday, officials said.

What happened

According to an email from the school to parents, a laboratory manager and research professor at Arizona State University had concerns about a water sampling that was sent by a Van Hoosen teacher during a science experiment.

"The safety of our students is always our priority," the email said. "Although the tests were not conducted by certified personnel or sent to a certified lab for testing water quality, we still take these concerns very seriously."

The water source feeds both Van Hoosen Middle School and Rochester Adams High School, so drinking water sources at both schools were disabled, and the students were dismissed early Monday.

The ASU report showed that a Van Hoosen Middle School science room faucet has mercury levels significantly higher than the maximum contaminant level published by Environmental Protection Agency.

Three samples were tested: one from Van Hoosen Middle School, one from Paint Creek and one from Sargent Creek. The average sampling was 0.056 mg/L or 56 ppb. The EPA maximum contaminant level goal for mercury is 0.002 mg/L or 2 ppb.

School officials contacted officials from the city of Rochester Hills, the Oakland County Health Department and an independent environmental consulting firm, Nova Environmental.

To confirm the water quality, officials from the Rochester Hills Department of Public Works is sampling water at both schools. The samples will be forwarded to a certified lab for testing.

