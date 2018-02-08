Will schools be closed due to snow storm Friday in Metro Detroit?

DETROIT - That's the question everyone wants answered on days like this in Metro Detroit.

The Local 4 Casters are expecting 5-10 inches of snow on Friday. Snowfall will start overnight and continue through the morning rush hour. Snow is expected to keep falling pretty much all day Friday. Obviously, roads are expected to be hazardous.

With this forecast in mind, school leaders will have to decide if they want to announce closings Thursday night or Friday morning.

ClickOnDetroit will stay on top of this and let everyone know if or when schools start to close.

Check the school closings list here.

