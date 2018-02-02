Shattered Podcast | Black Friday episodes

Black Friday

Shattered: Black Friday is a 10-episode podcast investigating the disappearance of the Skelton Brothers from their home in Morenci, Mich. on Nov. 26, 2010. The podcast debuted on Feb. 2, 2018. New episodes release on Fridays. Listen to episodes on popular podcast apps, or use the embeds below: 

Episode 1: Shattered 

Released Feb. 2, 2018 | Show notes 

Episode 2: Irreversible 

Released Feb. 2, 2018 | Show notes 

If you have any information about the missing Skelton brothers, please call the Morenci Police Department at (517) 458-7104.

 

