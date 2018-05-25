WDIV podcast, 'Shattered,' investigates Skelton brothers' 2010 disappearance from Morenci, Michigan

"Shattered," a podcast from WDIV-TV and Graham Media Group, investigates the shocking 2010 disappearance of the Skelton brothers from their home in Morenci, Michigan.

John Skelton, the boys' father, claims he gave the boys away to a shadowy underground group. Police believe a far darker version of events, and John Skelton remains locked up in a Michigan prison on kidnapping charges, refusing to help investigators conclusively find what happened to young Alexander, Tanner and Andrew nearly eight years ago.

Since debuting in February, "Shattered: Black Friday," has been downloaded more than 230,000 times and consistently charted on Apple's top podcasts lists. The series included a primetime TV special that's been watched more than 100,00 times on YouTube, and a series of stories that have reached tens of thousands of people in recent months.

You can listen to the evidence against John Skelton, and his own defense of his actions, on all popular podcast players( Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Stitcher, Google Play). Episodes are also available on ClickOnDetroit.com, Shatteredpodcast.com, YouTube and WDIV's OTT apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, plus Samsung smart TVs.

"Shattered" was written and produced by Jeremy Allen, with help from WDIV anchor Sandra Ali and Graham Digital's Zak Rosen.

If you have any information about this case call lead investigator Jeremy Brewer at (517) 636-0689. If you want to reach Jeremy and the Shattered staff email: shatteredpodcast@wdiv.com

