Welcome to Shattered: Black Friday

On Nov. 26, 2010, a mother faces her worst nightmare. Andrew, 9 years old, Alexander, 7, and Tanner, 5, disappear. The boys’ father, John Skelton, is the main suspect. Almost a decade later, the mystery of what happened to the boys remains open, with their small Michigan hometown wondering - could a father have committed an unimaginable crime? Reporter Jeremy Allen investigates.
Shattered: Black Friday is a 10-episode podcast from WDIV Local 4 and Graham Media Group. Allen revisits returns to Morenci, Mich. to interview key players in the unsolved disappearance of the boys and follows new leads in an attempt to crack the case.
Episode 1: Shattered - released 2/4/18
Episode 2: Irreversible - released 2/4/18
Key Figures
Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton - Brothers who disappeared from their home in Morenci, Mich. on Nov. 26, 2010.
Tanya Zuvers - Mother of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner
John Skelton - Father of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner. He's serving prison time for unlawful imprisonment of the boys
Jeremy Brewer - Michigan State Police investigator overseeing the investigation
Larry Weeks - former Morenci police chief who oversaw the initial investigation into the Skelton boys' disappearance
Jeremy Allen - Reporter, producer and host of the podcast
Sanda Ali - WDIV-TV anchor who covered the boys' disappearance in 2010 and reported for the Shattered: Black Friday podcast
