Welcome to Shattered: Black Friday

On Nov. 26, 2010, a mother faces her worst nightmare. Andrew, 9 years old, Alexander, 7, and Tanner, 5, disappear. The boys’ father, John Skelton, is the main suspect. Almost a decade later, the mystery of what happened to the boys remains open, with their small Michigan hometown wondering - could a father have committed an unimaginable crime? Reporter Jeremy Allen investigates.

Shattered: Black Friday is a 10-episode podcast from WDIV Local 4 and Graham Media Group. Allen revisits returns to Morenci, Mich. to interview key players in the unsolved disappearance of the boys and follows new leads in an attempt to crack the case.

Episodes

Shattered: Black Friday was released on Feb. 4, 2018 with a new episode each Friday through

Episode 1: Shattered - released 2/4/18

Episode 2: Irreversible - released 2/4/18

Key Figures

People who appear in Shattered: Black Friday

Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton - Brothers who disappeared from their home in Morenci, Mich. on Nov. 26, 2010.

Tanya Zuvers - Mother of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner

John Skelton - Father of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner. He's serving prison time for unlawful imprisonment of the boys

Jeremy Brewer - Michigan State Police investigator overseeing the investigation

Larry Weeks - former Morenci police chief who oversaw the initial investigation into the Skelton boys' disappearance

Jeremy Allen - Reporter, producer and host of the podcast

Sanda Ali - WDIV-TV anchor who covered the boys' disappearance in 2010 and reported for the Shattered: Black Friday podcast

