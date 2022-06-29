WATCH Solutionaries: Helping Fight Hunger on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH LIVE IN THE YOUTUBE PLAYER BELOW

Do you live in a food desert? Are you in the middle of a food swamp? Do better options exist?

We’re on the hunt for solutions to find food - even for the littlest ones in desperate need of baby formula during a nationwide shortage.

Join us for Solutionaries. Thursday, June 30th at 6:30pm ET. Watch on here on ClickOnDetroit.com, on the Local 4 Plus app (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV), or on the Solutionaries YouTube channel.

Here’s what you can expect from our next episode:

Baby Formula Shortage: Crowdsourced baby formula solutions

Food Deserts: Providing nutritious options and opportunities for at-risk areas

Food Swamps: Many food options — many unhealthy food options.

Make Food Medicine: Breaking the cycle of poor nutrition and the health issues that come with unhealthy foods.

Meet the “Moo Crew”: A group making milk available to many while raising awareness and gathering donations to help Virginia’s food insecurity.

The Spaces Between: Ensuring everyone eats. Including those caught between qualifying for assistance and those just outside the requirements.

On Solutionaries, we’re highlighting the creative thinkers and doers who are working to make the world a better place.

