5 delicious recipes that will keep you on track during the holidays

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holidays are a wonderful and magical time, but it’s also a time for all things delicious and sweet.

We should all give ourselves some grace and allow some indulgence, but if you’re trying to stay on a healthy course, we have five recipes that will satisfy your hunger without making you feel guilty. You may even want to make them part of your holiday meals.

1. Roasted salmon with spicy cranberry relish

This one has a nice Christmas flavor to it. The cranberry relish has a refreshing crunch, with apple and celery mixed in.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Chicken and vegetables with creamy coconut noodles

With just a dab of sweetness, the coconut milk helps the ginger, lemongrass and basil “bloom,” releasing even more flavor.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Crunchy cauliflower bites with curry-lime aioli

If you’re struggling to get your kids to eat veggies, this could be the perfect way. It can be served as a main course or as a side.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Sausage balls

Add in some cauliflower for moisture, whole wheat flour instead of biscuit mix and sharp cheddar, you’ve got yourself a delicious batch of sausage balls.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Quinoa avocado salad with dressing

The quinoa adds an unexpected crunch, and you still get a creamy, delicious dressing.

Get the full recipe here.

