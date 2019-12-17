This innovative company is changing the game -- employers everywhere, take note

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

No matter where you are in your career -- just figuring out what you want to do or seeking a different path 20 years in -- it’s always smart to know what’s out there in the professional world.

What if you’re just bored altogether of your work life? Or maybe you’re tired of doing the same thing you’ve been doing for the last 30 years. Perhaps you’re just out of college and pondering what your future looks like.

United Shore, which is in the business of empowering more people to own homes by working with a mortgage broker, is hiring for all kinds of positions on any given day, but you don’t even need to know what job you want before diving in.

This company has an innovative way of curating its family of workers into the job best suited for them, as well what makes them the happiest. Employers everywhere should take note of these five things United Shore does.

1. You can come from any professional background (or none at all).

There are handfuls of areas of expertise under the United Shore roof, but your previous experience doesn’t have to pave your path within the company. What the company is looking for above all else is positivity, kindness and happiness. And the demographic spans from 18-year-olds with high school diplomas to older adults who are looking to re-enter the workforce.

“You can come here and really set a new path for yourself,” said Justin White, who now works in marketing for the company. “It doesn’t matter what you did previously."

2. They invest in their employees.

Through the company’s B.I.G. program, Business Innovative Group, select hires are paid to learn for an entire year. At the end of that year, they want the employees’ feedback, and they crave that feedback so they can continuously improve as a company.

This year, team members gained a collective 1,920 hours of instruction through a number of curriculums and monthly trainings created specifically for members of the program.

“It’s an investment to bring someone in for a year, and they’re kind of a paid consultant almost,” White said. “You show what you can do and work on some projects.”

3. You can experience every job under the roof before settling in.

We must say this loud and clear: You don’t need to have previous mortgage experience.

Through the B.I.G. program, team members get a unique perspective as they learn about several different teams and aspects of the business. They come out of the program with an understanding of all roles within the company. That includes human resources, information technology, sales, underwriting, marketing, operations and more.

Team members also come away from the B.I.G. program with a vast understanding of how the mortgage process works.

4. They let you find the path you’re best suited for.

White said he arrived at United Shore after working nearly 16 years as a sports broadcaster and with no mortgage experience.

He dived right into the B.I.G. program and got to experience every single facet of the company.

“I realized I could pursue any career,” he said.

During the program, the company really pays attention to the strengths and weaknesses of the team members. They see where people fit best and put them there.

“They do a really good job of seeing what somebody’s strengths are and capitalizing on that,” White said.

It was no surprise to him that he ended up in marketing. He said it was clearly the best fit.

5. They just might create a position for you.

White said it’s not unheard of for the company to create a position that wasn’t there previously. In fact, he said when it was determined he would be best-suited for a marketing position, the position he holds now was not even a thing in the company.

“Even if you think there’s a job that isn’t there, you can pitch it to them and they may actually try it,” White said.

He said it’s not like everyone can choose their own adventure in the end, but the company is very open-minded and forward-thinking.

White said of the B.I.G. program: “During that yearlong journey, I realized I could pursue any career. The road I am on now did not exist. They created this role for me.”

Consider how much time you’ve put into someone or something else. Could it be time to let someone else invest in you?

Click here to learn more about United Shore today.