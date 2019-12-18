Better health can be part of your holiday wish list

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With the holiday season comes a lot of fears about weight gain, especially with so much food to choose from at parties and not as much motivation to go outside because of the colder weather.

While it’s important to eat responsibly and not indulge too much, exercise is also vital.

There is a way to combat those concerns of weight gain -- and you don’t even have to go outside if you’re not feeling up to it.

Each of these exercises should be done for a minute. Do them daily, or whenever you can, and you’ll be on your way to staying healthy over the holidays.

Jumping jacks

OK, we know this is a simple and well-known exercise that people learned in elementary school gym class.

But jumping jacks can be really effective!

Just raise your arms over your head and spread your legs out at the same time before returning back to the original position. Do it repeatedly to get a sweat on and the heart rate moving.

Mountain climbers

For this exercise, go down in a push-up position with your hands underneath your shoulders. Then, move your knees up like you are climbing stairs.

This requires both power and finesse to control yourself.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, then bend down as if you are ready to sit, then jump up explosively.

When landing, make sure you return to the squat position as quietly as possible.

Half burpee

This is similar to the mountain climber exercise in that you start in the push-up position.

Then, you bend your knees and move your jump toward your elbows, all while keeping your hands stationary before using your legs to jump back to the push-up position.

Walking

This is another simple and basic exercise that is effective. If it’s too cold or rainy out and you don’t feel like braving the elements, doing some walking at a mall or another big building works just as well.

Walking helps with digestion and with weight loss.

