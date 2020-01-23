What is World Cancer Day?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

World Cancer Day is coming up, so what is it and why should you be interested?

Every year, about 9.6 million people die from cancer and by 2030, experts project that that rate will rise to 13 million if we don’t do something about it, according to World Cancer Day’s website.

The day is about spreading awareness, knowledge, prevention and early detection.

Did you know that over a third of cancer cases can be prevented? Another third can be cured with proper treatment if the cancer is detected early. Together, with these numbers in mind, we can help spread awareness and prevent cancer from becoming more widespread.

World Cancer Day, which takes place Feb. 4, focuses on four different aspects of acting together against cancer -- progress, impact, equity and change.

Over the years, there have been tremendous breakthroughs in modern medicine, all hailing back to having a better understanding of the topic at hand. Research and progressing technology are vital to fighting cancer.

The United Nations, the World Health Organization and other UN agencies have recognized the need for a united front against cancer. Leaders have begun to be more public with taking action against cancer, creating a bigger worldwide impact.

Equity is everything when it comes to treatment. Even higher-income countries have a wide separation between wealth, leading to more deaths among people who can’t afford treatment. This is especially the case with indigenous, immigrant, refugee and rural communities.

Raising public and political literacy around cancer helps reduce fear, increase knowledge and puts old myths and misconceptions to rest. This then starts a change in behaviors and attitudes toward cancer.

Every little bit helps, whether you have a few minutes or a handful of hours to dedicate to raising awareness. The World Cancer Day website has suggestions on how you can take action. For information on the many forms of cancer and treatment, head over to Pharmacy Advantage. There, they outline early warning signs, medications and more.