How to make the most of your doctor visit this year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you prepare before your doctor visit to get the most out of your time and care? When you schedule your yearly visit, it's important to consider your own health and any changes with family members. It’s also a good idea to write down questions you’ve thought of throughout the year.

Before your next office visit, prepare yourself with the help of these resources:

Use Our Doctor’s Office Checklists

Bring this printable checklist with you to your next appointment.

Get to Know Your Family’s Health

Keeping track of your family’s medical history can help identify your risk for hereditary diseases and conditions.

Download Our Free Health Info Wallet Card and Be Prepared for Emergencies

Personalize our easy form and always have your health information when you need it.

How to Have a Good Relationship with your Doctor: Tips from Two Henry Ford Doctors

A trusting relationship between doctor and patient is crucial. If you’re looking to stay on top of your health and create a strong bond with your health care provider, check out these tips from two Henry Ford Health System doctors.

