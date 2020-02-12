Retiring? Here’s everything you should know about Medicare coverage

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Turning 65 may come with cake and an extra birthday candle, but it also comes with a choice: the choice of your Medicare plan. During this milestone, it’s important to understand your goals and needs for the future so you can choose the plan that’s right for you.

Curious about coverage? Interested in getting to know the ins and outs of Medicare? Read on.

What is Medicare?

Medicare is a national health insurance program that provides coverage to people ages 65 and older, and to select individuals with disabilities or specific medical conditions. Enrollment begins three months before turning 65 and continues for seven months after.

What are the parts?

Chances are, your goals and health needs differ from the people around you.

Medicare is broken down into four types of coverage to accommodate these differences and give individuals more complete options:

Part A – Part A helps cover inpatient care in hospitals, care in skilled nursing facilities, hospice care and some home health care. It’s available at no cost for most people.

Part B – Part B helps pay for doctors (both in and out of the hospital), durable medical equipment and some medical services that are not covered by Part A. If you receive Social Security benefits, the Part B premium is usually deducted from your monthly check.

Part C – Part C is a Medicare Advantage plan. It includes Parts A and B plus additional benefits. Many Medicare Advantage plans feature prescription drug coverage.

Part D – Part D helps pay for prescription drug coverage.

How much will I pay?

Depending on the coverage you choose, your Medicare premium could range from $0 to a couple hundred dollars per month. When it comes to Medicare, some health care services are covered in full. Others may carry out-of-pocket costs.

How do I enroll?

Remember, you’re eligible to enroll in a plan starting three months before your 65th birthday and for seven months afterward. Once you’ve signed up for Medicare Part A and Part B, you’ll also be able to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan or Medicare Supplement plan. There are three ways to do so:

