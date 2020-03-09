National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Knowing symptoms, early detection is key

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Did you realize that colorectal cancer is the fourth-most common type of cancer in the United States?

Colorectal cancer is any cancer that affects the colon and rectum.

Ever since 2000, March has been recognized as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and once again, this year, the importance of early detection will be highlighted through advocacy and awareness throughout the month.

More than 150,000 new cases of colorectal cancer are identified in the U.S. each year, and according to MedicalNewsToday, colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in woman and the third-leading cause in men.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer can include:

Diarrhea or constipation

Blood in feces

Pain or bloating in the abdomen

A lump in abdomen or back passage

Blood coming from the rectum.

To learn more about how to get a screening for colorectal cancer, click or tap here.

To learn more about treatment options, click here.

Pharmacy Advantage is a company that aims to transform lives and communities through health and wellness, one person at a time.