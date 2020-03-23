How does DTE prepare for severe weather?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Heavy rain, wind, ice and tornadoes are all types of severe weather that can strike Michigan over the course of a year.

While the storms can vary, DTE Energy understands it’s important to be ready for anything that severe weather can bring. Every day, the energy company is preparing for potential adverse weather and the impact on its electric infrastructure.

In observance of Michigan’s Severe Weather Awareness week, we look at how DTE prepares to weather storms.

1. Weather forecast

DTE’s meteorologist sends out daily weather updates, which includes two and five day forecasts. The forecast is complemented by a customer outage prediction modeling tool.

2. Strategy planning

Based on the forecast, the company’s key stakeholders organize and conduct several strategy planning meetings for the expected outages, in order to coordinate and arrange resources as necessary.

3. Resources

Additional resources (including mutual assistance) are secured as needed, depending on the expected size of the storm.

4. Protection crews

Crews are alerted to address downed wires in the field. DTE’s No. 1 priority is to ensure the safety of the public and its employees.

Will you be ready when the next storm rolls through? Find out what you should do before, during and after the storm.