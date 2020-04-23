7 ways to keep stress from taking over your life during coronavirus pandemic

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to feel stressed as we wonder when life as we knew it will get back to normal.

But the stress surrounding the pandemic can cause an array of issues, so it’s important to not let stress rule your daily life.

How can that be done?

Here are seven ways you can reduce stress to better cope during the pandemic:

Stay in good physical shape. Whether it’s staying on a good diet or getting exercise, doing so regularly can reduce stress levels and stimulate endorphins, which are chemicals in the brain that enhance your mood. Get proper sleep. Levels of stress can be reduced with good sleep, which helps control blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It also gives the brain a break. Practice relaxation techniques. Activities such as meditation and yoga, or sitting in a sauna or steam room, are good ways to clear the mind and reduce stress levels. Make time for hobbies and leisure. Making time to do things that you love is always a great way to incorporate fun into your life and reduce stress. Don’t rely on alcohol or drugs for relief. These are negative coping mechanisms that will increase stress, not reduce it. Be social. Being alone and isolated can cause more stress, so being social and communicating with others can be helpful. Seek treatment if necessary. If you feel nothing is working, visit a professional psychologist or mental health professional who can help guide you through your questions and whatever issues you are having.

Pharmacy Advantage wants you to use this time to focus on being healthy and stress-free year-round, but especially as we navigate through new ways of life amid the coronavirus pandemic.