Unsettling times don’t stop this company from giving back — and rewarding you for doing the same

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Seemingly overnight, just about every facet of American life changed.

Amidst a global pandemic, schools and non-essential businesses have closed.

Everyone who can work from home is doing that.

This year, there won’t be proms or graduations, and even weddings have been postponed.

But not all companies are sitting idle, or moping around about the changes.

For Oswald Companies, health concerns have meant pausing their monthly volunteer efforts at Detroit’s Pope Francis Center, which serves the homeless and underserved. And that’s difficult.

“This is an incredibly hard time for the people in our community without shelter, proper nutrition, medical care or access to good hygiene,” says Cathy Kosin, senior vice president and local market leader. “It creates a real paradox. In the face of this dire need for support, we have to tell our folks to stay home.”

Fortunately, Oswald’s commitment to the community is not only rooted in acts of service.

Just as the pandemic hit, the company learned it had won a Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual/Safeco Insurance. The award meant a $10,000 check for Pope Francis Center -- and now translates into 11,200 meals to feed the center’s guests for a month.

Enter to win a $500 donation to a charity of your choice.

Oswald Companies now wants to pay its spirit of community forward by awarding $500 to offset the increasing challenges brought on by the current world situation.

The business will select one individual, nonprofit organization or small business that shares the same commitment to making a difference.

Oswald will celebrate the winner by donating $500 to the deserving charitable cause of the recipient’s choice.

“We advocate spreading the halo effect that makes us all happier, more productive corporate citizens,” Kosin said.

Click or tap here to enter.