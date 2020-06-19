Go purple in June for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This June, it’s time to go purple.

Did you realize we’re in the midst of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month?

With more than 50 million people worldwide currently living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, it’s the perfect time to raise awareness.

People who develop Alzheimer’s suffer from a loss of mental functions, such as memory, thinking and reasoning. Eventually, the daily functions of a person with Alzheimer’s get worse and worse.

While most people don’t have to worry about developing Alzheimer’s until they are 65 or older, some younger people can develop early onset dementia, which can eventually lead to Alzheimer’s. About 5% of people with Alzheimer’s developed early onset dementia, according to Henry Ford Health System.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease, which means that it gets worse as time goes on, and eventually, many people who suffer from the disease need medical care almost 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That’s where they need help with care.

In honor of those who are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, consider wearing purple.

You can also show support on social media by using #ENDALZ and #EndAlzheimers.

